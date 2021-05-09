Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Cut by Cormark (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.