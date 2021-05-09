Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issued By KeyCorp

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.32. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LGIH. Wedbush raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $183.36 on Friday. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.45.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

