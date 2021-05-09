Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for National CineMedia, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $347.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,647.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after buying an additional 211,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $2,821,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

