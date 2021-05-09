Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reduced by Truist Securiti

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.