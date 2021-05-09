Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.89). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STNG. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

