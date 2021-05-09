Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $241.40 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

