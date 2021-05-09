PVH (NYSE:PVH) Research Coverage Started at OTR Global

OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53. PVH has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $119.79. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

