PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 8.2%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price shot up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $42.02. 1,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 683,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

Several research firms recently commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

