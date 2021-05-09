PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 8.2%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price shot up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $42.02. 1,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 683,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.
Several research firms recently commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
