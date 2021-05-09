Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $31,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Public Storage stock opened at $277.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

