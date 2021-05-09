Public Mint Hits Market Capitalization of $12.96 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $405,921.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00067436 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

