Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUK opened at $44.65 on Friday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1073 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.25%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

