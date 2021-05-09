Provention Bio’s (PRVB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRVB. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.36.

PRVB opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

