Provention Bio’s (PRVB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRVB. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.36.
PRVB opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $20.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.