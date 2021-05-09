Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.14. 696,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,632. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.34.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

