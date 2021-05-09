Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

NYSE PRLB opened at $101.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.34. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $93.28 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

