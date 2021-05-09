ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

