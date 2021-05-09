Project Pai Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $77.54 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00043232 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,747,200,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,544,109,887 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

