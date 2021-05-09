Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.410 EPS.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. 1,664,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,245. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. Progyny has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,636,805.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at $618,552.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $2,660,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.