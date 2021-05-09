Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.410 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. Progyny has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,117,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,025,633.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,154 in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.