Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Earnings Results

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Progyny stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. 1,664,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. Progyny has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,757,378.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $2,660,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,864 shares of company stock worth $23,185,154. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

