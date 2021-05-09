PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Raised to $65.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRG. Truist Securities cut their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PROG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:PRG opened at $55.81 on Thursday. PROG has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

