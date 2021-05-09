Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Evergy by 16,759.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 879,353 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,390,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Evergy by 1,409.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 639,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 597,360 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.82 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

