Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,740 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Horizon by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 665,201 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,347 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $5,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 593,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,131,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,131,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,675,683. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $19.15 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

