Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 615 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 85.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.