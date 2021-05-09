Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,724 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 236,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 304,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,034. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $55,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

