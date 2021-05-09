Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,976 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,368,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

FTSD opened at $95.28 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $97.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.