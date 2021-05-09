Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $82,505,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,366,000 after acquiring an additional 789,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 316,027 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 846,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after acquiring an additional 303,055 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.