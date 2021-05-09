Private Advisor Group LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

NYSE CE opened at $168.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.85. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $168.80. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.