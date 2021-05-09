Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $44.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $45.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

