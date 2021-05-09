Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFG opened at $66.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.