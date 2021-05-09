Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%.

Shares of PRI traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.85. 118,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,773. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average is $140.35. Primerica has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Get Primerica alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.