Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$118.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.43.

PBH opened at C$122.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.91. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$74.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.3200005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

