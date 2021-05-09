PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.
Shares of PQG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. 858,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,583. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76.
In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About PQ Group
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
