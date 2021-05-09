PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of PQG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. 858,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,583. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PQG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

