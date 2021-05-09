PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.84 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $5,037.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,022.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.60 or 0.06649296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,314.62 or 0.02305430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.81 or 0.00615214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.00204839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.25 or 0.00796608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.52 or 0.00602436 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.99 or 0.00510303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005279 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,148,813 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

