Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $270.27 million, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

