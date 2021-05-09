Post (NYSE:POST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of POST stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $116.35. 455,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,629. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,877.04 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.27.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.