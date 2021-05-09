Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,778,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,369,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

POST stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,877.04 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.27.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

