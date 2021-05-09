Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $43.06. 15,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 732,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Poshmark stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,927 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Poshmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

