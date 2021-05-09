Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 47.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 414,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,370. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

