Popular, Inc. (BPOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on July 1st

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Popular has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Popular has a payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Popular to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $79.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,639 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

