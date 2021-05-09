PolypuX (PUX) Price Reaches $0.0210 on Top Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PolypuX has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. PolypuX has a total market cap of $840,347.88 and approximately $23,668.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00250098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 86.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.15 or 0.01212806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.75 or 0.00778088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,113.23 or 1.00092531 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

