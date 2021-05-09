PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PolarityTE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

PTE stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 306,246 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 1,271.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 562,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at $971,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

