pNetwork Price Tops $2.39 (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00004145 BTC on major exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $68.36 million and approximately $85.51 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00088781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00067021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.61 or 0.00797658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,325.78 or 0.09242933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001771 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 74,780,474 coins and its circulating supply is 28,622,997 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

