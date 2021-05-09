Playkey Hits 24 Hour Volume of $109,129.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Playkey has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $1.67 million and $109,129.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00085907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00067903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00105070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.00787379 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,235.90 or 0.09135938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00047466 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

