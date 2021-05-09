Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Sells C$123,800.00 in Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total transaction of C$123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,950.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00.

Shares of TSE:PTM opened at C$6.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.98. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.81 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$454.10 million and a P/E ratio of -29.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

