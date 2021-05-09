Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $80.58, but opened at $77.65. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $78.06, with a volume of 4,596 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

