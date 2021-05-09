Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 12,402.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 133,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 132,457 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,542,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

PBI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. 1,836,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

