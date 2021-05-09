Piper Sandler Cuts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $231.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink reissued a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.61.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $163.15 on Thursday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

