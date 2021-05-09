Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.75.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $693.44 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $485.01 and a twelve month high of $696.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $639.02 and its 200-day moving average is $633.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

