Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

AMT stock opened at $247.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

