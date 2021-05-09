Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 242,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 73,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 114,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,967,000 after purchasing an additional 597,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $642,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

